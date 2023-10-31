New direct connection from Milano Malpensa to Zhengzhou, China, operated by Juneyao Airlines

Yesterday evening, a new connection with China was inaugurated at Malpensa Airport, the direct flight operated by Juneyao Airlines, linking Zhengzhou to Milan for the first time, twice a week (on Mondays and Fridays).

This direct flight from Zhengzhou to Milan marks another milestone in the growth of the Asian market at Malpensa, where the Chinese demographic holds a significant share, ranking second in terms of the number of non-Schengen passengers at Malpensa, following North America. As a testament to the attraction of new carriers, this connection has the potential to strengthen economic ties and exchanges between China and Italy.

Juneyao Airlines is a rapidly expanding company. Established 17 years ago, it now operates with its subsidiary Jiuyan and boasts a fleet of 115 aircraft, comprising both wide-body and narrow-body planes. It covers over 300 domestic and international routes and serves an annual passenger volume of 20 million. Situated between the Yangtze River Delta and the Greater Bay Area, Juneyao extends its reach across the country and connects with the rest of the world through a network of significant and efficient links.

Since 2018, following the introduction of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Juneyao has undergone a transformation and expanded its international network, establishing itself as a high-value carrier (HVC). In June 2019, it deployed the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to operate between Shanghai and Helsinki, Finland. In 2020, the airline introduced the Zhengzhou – Helsinki route.