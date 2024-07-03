Brussels Airport celebrates inaugural Juneyao Air flight to Shanghai

This morning, Brussels Airport welcomed its first Juneyao Air flight, marking the commencement of a new direct service to Shanghai, operating three times a week.

Established in 2005 and based in Shanghai, Juneyao Air is a privately owned airline with a fleet of around 100 aircraft, including 10 Boeing Dreamliners. As a Star Alliance Connecting Partner, the airline enhances connectivity between Belgium and China.

The new route, which complements existing daily flights from Brussels to Shanghai, offers Belgian travellers a vital link to China for both leisure and business, particularly with eased visa requirements. It also strengthens diplomatic and economic relations between Brussels and Shanghai. The flight schedule integrates with Brussels Airlines’ network, facilitating connections to Europe, Africa, and North America, and increasing cargo capacity to support trade between Belgium and China.

The inaugural flight was celebrated with a gate event and a water salute, extending good luck to passengers and crew.