Heart Aerospace and US charter carrier JSX sign LOI for 50 hybrid ES-30 aeroplanes with an option for 50 more

Heart Aerospace, a Swedish hybrid-electric aeroplane manufacturer, and US charter carrier JSX have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the acquisition of 50 ES-30 regional aeroplanes, with an option for an additional 50. JSX, the largest public charter carrier in the US, operates flights to 24 destinations.

This LOI signifies JSX’s commitment to sustainable regional transport and marks its pioneering step in embracing cutting-edge technology within its sector. The ES-30, a hybrid-electric aircraft seating 30 passengers, boasts low emissions, reduced noise, and lower operational costs for short-haul flights. Its range spans from fully electric zero-emissions covering 200 kilometres to extended hybrid ranges of 400 kilometres with 30 passengers and the ability to fly up to 800 kilometres with 25 passengers, reserves included.

JSX’s CEO, Alex Wilcox, highlights their dedication to eco-friendly, cost-effective solutions, aiming to provide essential air services to smaller communities. The ES-30 aligns with JSX’s vision of sustainable regional air travel, aiming to reintroduce such travel into American commerce and freedom of movement.

Simon Newitt, Heart Aerospace’s President and Chief Commercial Officer, expresses excitement about contributing to JSX’s sustainability commitment. The ES-30’s economics and environmentally friendly features are seen as complementary to JSX’s objectives, aiming not only to reconnect lost regional routes but also to open new ones, benefiting consumers, the economy, and the environment.

Heart Aerospace’s firm orders for the ES-30 now total 250, with options and purchase rights for an additional 120 planes. JSX’s LOI adds to Heart Aerospace’s existing letters of intent for another 191 aeroplanes.