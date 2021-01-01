Jota Aviation sets up Brexit air bridge between Birmingham, UK, and Ostend, Belgium

Jota Aviation has teamed up with Priority Freight, a leading time-critical logistics specialist, to set up an ‘air bridge’ between mainland Europe and the UK – starting early January 2021.

The partnership aims to keep supply chains moving through new customs challenges and the predicted congestion at ports when the UK completes its Brexit transition and leaves the European Union at the end of the year.

Operating a twice-daily schedule on a BAe 146 Freighter aircraft, Jota Aviation can offer a faster alternative to road and typically can have cargo available from drop off to pick up 7 hours from Birmingham to Ostend or 5 hours Ostend to Birmingham.

Available aircraft pallet space

Block space is available on BAe 146 freighter (max payload 10,500 kgs)

Pallets available for loads from 1 pallet up to 7 pallets (per flight)

Each pallet is available for loads up to 1500kg or 9 cubic meters (volume).

Pallet Dimensions – 250 x 200 cm / 98 x 78 in.

Provisional scheduled operating times (UTC):

DEP TIME DEP FROM ARR AT ARR TIME 01:00 BHX OST 02:00 03:00 OST BHX 04:00 19:30 BHX OST 20:30 21:30 OST BHX 22:30