Jetways Airlines Fokker 50 freighter crashes after landing Eelbarde, Somalia; one fatality

On 18 January, a Jetways Airlines Fokker 50 (registered 5Y-JWG) was destroyed in a fatal accident on landing at Eelbarde Airstrip, Somalia. The cargo aircraft carrying relief aid supplies ran off the runway and hit a house. At least one of the two pilots did not survive.

“The United Nations in Somalia expresses its condolence to the family and colleagues of the victim, and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured,” a UN office in Somalia stated.

