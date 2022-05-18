[Video] Jetstar Boeing 787-8 severely damaged after lightning strike

The Jetstar Boeing 787-8 (registered VH-VKL) that has been hit by a lightning strike has been grounded for at least two months. The aircraft operated domestic flight JQ-144 between Melbourne and Gold Coast, Australia on 17 May when, after the flight, extensive damage to the aircraft’s fuselage was found.

Following footage appeared on social media indicating the severity of the damage:

Video shows Jetstar 787 damage from a lightning strike during a flight from Melbourne to the Gold Coast earlier this month. The aircraft has been taken out of service for up to two months. https://t.co/mlisXjSSub 📹 SMH/The Age pic.twitter.com/kuueAqDEMa — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 17, 2022