Man dragged off Jetstar flight on the tarmac in Sydney for endangering aircraft safety

A 25-year-old man was forcibly removed from a Jetstar flight in Sydney by Australian Federal Police officers. Fellow passengers recorded the incident as the man refused to leave his seat, claiming he had done nothing wrong and had work in six hours on the Gold Coast.

In a TikTok video, an officer is seen undoing the man’s seat belt, and he eventually complies with their request to leave. Jetstar stated that their crew sought police assistance due to the passenger’s disruptive behaviour, though the exact nature of the alleged misconduct is unknown.

The man has been charged with endangering aircraft safety, and Jetstar emphasised its commitment to passenger and crew safety with a zero-tolerance policy for such behaviour.