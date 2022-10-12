Inflight brawl forces Jetstar flight to return to Melbourne

On 11 October, a Jetstar Airbus A320 (registered VH-VQQ) operated domestic flight JQ582 between Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia. About 25 minutes into the flight, an inflight brawl forced the crew to return to Melbourne.

In a video that appeared online, multiple punches are thrown while other passengers are trying to separate the two men.

“There was a commotion, there was yelling, people started standing up, it went on for a couple of minutes,” a passenger told 9 News.

“One gentleman was then escorted to the rear of the aircraft, he had blood on his face … we didn’t hear anything else, we had no information.”

Another passenger said one of the men was “aggressive” before he boarded the flight.

Upon landing back in Melbourne, the aircraft was met with Australian Federal Police. They removed the two people from the plane.

The flight finally continued to Brisbane, where the passengers arrived with a delay of 1h25.