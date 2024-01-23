Engine of Jetstar Airbus A320 gets damaged after security vehicle collision

A Jetstar Airbus A320 (registered VH-VGJ) was towed to a gate at Sydney’s domestic terminal, Australia when an airport security vehicle collided with the right engine. As a result, both the aircraft engine as the vehicle got damaged.

There were no passengers involved and no injuries occurred. Shortly after the incident, the following pictures appeared on social media:

UPDATE: the aircraft involved was VH-VGJ (msn 4660), a 2010-built Airbus A320. More damage photos of the right engine nacelle. @AFlyGuyTravels pic.twitter.com/mFG9fG0a3u — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) January 22, 2024