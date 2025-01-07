Two bodies found on JetBlue aircraft’s landing gear compartment

Two individuals were found dead in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue Airbus A320 (registered N644JB) upon its arrival at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, the airline confirmed on Tuesday. The discovery was made during a routine post-flight maintenance inspection on Monday evening. The aircraft had arrived as flight 1801 from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, landing at 11:03 p.m.

The identities of the deceased and the circumstances of how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation. In a statement, JetBlue described the incident as “heartbreaking” and pledged full cooperation with authorities to determine how the individuals boarded the plane undetected. The Airbus A320-232 was immediately secured for further examination as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Despite the tragic discovery, airport officials in Fort Lauderdale reported no disruptions to operations. The incident raises serious security concerns and highlights the risks associated with unauthorized access to aircraft. Authorities are expected to release further details as the investigation progresses.