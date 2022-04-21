Mike Tyson loses his cool and punches an overly excited and annoying passenger on JetBlue flight

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson lost his cool on a domestic jetBlue flight between San Francisco and Florida, United States. In an incomplete video that appeared on social media, you can see Mike Tyson throwing punches to a passenger, who ends up with a bloody forehead (see video at the bottom).

Agree: the overly excited passenger seems to continuously bother the former boxer but that doesn’t mean you have to start an altercation. San Francisco police responded to the scene and detained two persons involved in the incident.

After treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the passenger provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate with the police investigation.

Representatives for Tyson told NPR via email: “Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

According to TMZ, prior to the assault, Tyson had agreed to take a picture with the passenger at the beginning of the flight on Wednesday.

But the “overly excited” man continued to bother the former boxer during the flight, despite requests from Tyson to “chill.”

This video clip appeared on social media:

Mike Tyson appears to beat up some fan that pissed him off while on a plane. check us out https://t.co/y8GocwtdCH pic.twitter.com/HL4UzVQMW9 — Fight Scout (@FightScoutApp) April 21, 2022