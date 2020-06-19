JetBlue will add 30 new routes, launch Mint® at Newark

New flying will support revenue recovery in leisure markets showing strength in the current environment, bring the JetBlue experience and low fares to more customers

JetBlue yesterday announced it is adding 30 new domestic routes to serve customers in markets where leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travel is showing some signs of strength. With business travel facing a less certain recovery timeline, the new routes offer JetBlue the opportunity to generate revenue, bring aircraft back into service that would otherwise sit idle, and add more flying opportunities for JetBlue crewmembers.

Each market was identified as one in which JetBlue’s award-winning service and low fares will benefit travellers as well as support the airline’s cash position. The expanded service focuses on:

Growing relevance in JetBlue’s focus cities

Launch Mint flights between Newark and LAX/SFO

Playing to JetBlue’s strength in Florida with new point-to-point routes

New markets will be phased in between July and October. Seats on all new routes will be available for purchase Friday, June 19.

“Coronavirus has transformed airline route maps, and as we begin to see small signs of recovery, we continue to be flexible with our network plans to respond to demand trends and generate cash in support of our business,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “We’ve selected routes where customers are showing some interest in travel again and where our low fares and award-winning experience will be noticed.”

Mint between the Garden State and the Golden State

JetBlue, New York’s Hometown Airline®, will expand its successful Mint service in the broader metro area to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) with daily nonstop service to both Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Mint offers a rethought design and a more personal approach to service with exceptional hospitality from specially trained crewmembers. Favourite Mint features include lie-flat seating – including individual suites with sliding privacy doors, tapas-style dining, fresh espresso from the first purpose-built cappuccino machine for a U.S. airline, amenity kits by Hayward and Hopper, and dessert from local artisanal ice cream makers based in Mint cities.

All customers will benefit from JetBlue’s Airbus A321 with Mint aircraft. Features of the A321 core interior include 10-inch television screens offering free entertainment, comfortable seats with the most legroom in coach (a) and power outlets accessible to all customers. JetBlue’s popular marketplace – a self-serve station full of free snacks, sodas and water for customers to enjoy at their convenience – is also available throughout the flight. And all A321 aircraft offer JetBlue’s free Fly-Fi high-speed broadband Internet service (b).

Filling out focus cities & Florida flying

Elsewhere in JetBlue’s focus cities and in Florida, the airline will launch new routes where there are small signs of recovery in leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel. Adding more destinations in these key markets will help make JetBlue more relevant to more travellers and drive loyalty.

Outside of JetBlue focus cities, the airline is launching several new point-to-point routes that play to JetBlue’s strength in Florida. These routes will give customers a new option that offers low fares with great JetBlue customer service and the layers of protection offered as part of its Safety From the Ground Up programme.

“We don’t believe customers should have to choose between a low fare and a great experience,” said Laurence. “These new routes are a win for customers, and we believe they will work especially well for us in this unique environment.”

JetBlue will reactivate some temporarily parked aircraft to support the new routes. Like the rest of the JetBlue network, these new routes will be regularly evaluated. The airline will remain flexible, allowing market demand to determine how long a particular route continues to operate.

Summer capacity, some closures lifted & certain seasonal flights return

With the new routes and service announced today, as well as additional capacity added back into the July and August schedules, JetBlue intends to operate more than half of its typical capacity this summer to better match demand trends.

Additionally, nine temporarily closed cities and several summer seasonal destinations will reopen in early July:

Aguadilla, Puerto Rico’s Rafael Hernández Airport (BQN)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Martha’s Vineyard Airport (MVY)

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Ponce, Puerto Rico Mercedita International Airport (PSE)

Portland International Airport (PDX)

Providence T. F. Green International Airport (PVD)

New markets and frequencies

Effective July 23, 2020

New Mint Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) | Up to 3x Daily San Francisco International Airport (SFO) | Up to 2x Daily

New Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and: Charleston International Airport (CHS) | Up to 1x Daily Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) | Up to 1x Daily

New Service between New York John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK) and: Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) | Up to 2x Daily Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) | Up to 2x Daily

Effective August 6, 2020

New Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and: Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) | Up to 2x Daily San Diego International Airport (SAN) | Up to 1x Daily Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) | Up to 2x Daily Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) | Up to 2x Daily Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) | Up to 1x Daily

New Service between New York John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK) and: Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) | Up to 2x Daily

New Service between New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and: Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) | Up to 1x Daily Tampa International Airport (TPA) | Up to 2x Daily

New Service between Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and: Orlando International Airport (MCO) | Up to 2x Daily Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) | Up to 2x Daily Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) | Up to 1x Daily San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) | Up to 1x Daily Tampa International Airport (TPA) | Up to 1x Daily

Effective October 1, 2020

New Service between New York John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK) and: St. Thomas Cyril E. King Airport (STT) | Up to 2x Weekly

New Service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and: Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) | Up to 1x Daily Portland International Airport (PDX) | Up to 2x Weekly Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) | Up to 3x Weekly

New Service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and: San Francisco International Airport (SFO) | Up to 1x Daily

New Service between Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) | Up to 1x Daily Providence T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) | Up to 1x Daily

New Service between Tampa International Airport (TPA) and: Providence T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) | Up to 1x Daily Washington National Airport (DCA) | Up to 1x Daily

New Service between Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and: Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) | Up to 1x Daily Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) | Up to 1x Daily

JetBlue will operate all-new, non-Mint routes using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV® programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat.