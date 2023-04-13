JetBlue to launch flights from New York JFK and Boston to Amsterdam later this summer

JetBlue on 11 April announced plans to continue bringing its unique combination of award-winning service and low fares to transatlantic air travel, with new service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) starting late this summer and service between Boston and Amsterdam to follow.* Amsterdam will be JetBlue’s third transatlantic city following the airline’s successful launch of service to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports in 2021 and its highly anticipated service to Paris coming this June.

“This route is long overdue for some competition,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “For too long the U.S. legacy carriers, backed by their joint ventures with other global airlines that enjoy immunity from antitrust laws, have locked customers in with very expensive fares and mediocre service. Just like we’re doing in London and Paris, we will bring fares down and improve the experience for customers flying between the U.S. and Amsterdam.”

Last week, a Dutch court ruled that the Dutch government failed to follow the law when it sought to reduce the cap on Amsterdam Airport Schiphol’s annual air traffic movements, giving JetBlue confidence there is room for it to enter the market.

“Our formula of combining a customer-centric experience and everyday low fares isn’t something you find in Europe,” Hayes said. “We’re confident that customers, Amsterdam airport officials, and the Dutch government will be delighted by JetBlue when they see first-hand the positive impact we can make and we look forward to working together with Dutch officials to ensure long-term success in the market.”

Known for its historic buildings, world-famous museums and iconic canals, Amsterdam is one of the most visited cities in the world. JetBlue’s new service to Amsterdam will provide the airline with a high visibility presence at another top airport in Europe and establish a new customer base of travellers looking to connect between Europe and the U.S.

Flights will operate daily on JetBlue’s Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint Suite® seats, 114 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior. The A321 platform – offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft — will allow JetBlue to effectively disrupt the market with the airline’s award-winning service and low fares on flights between the U.S. and Amsterdam. Seats will go on sale in the coming weeks.

JetBlue’s Service en Duurzaamheid | JetBlue’s Service and Sustainability

JetBlue’s entrance into Amsterdam will introduce a new era of customer-focused, low-fare travel for leisure and business travellers. The airline is currently the sixth largest airline in the U.S. and is known for having the most legroom in coach(a), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet(b), complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service.

JetBlue’s dedication to the communities it serves is also exemplified by its industry-leading climate commitments, including a goal to reach net zero by 2040, ten years ahead of broader industry goals as well as a recently approved science-based target to effectively cut aircraft emissions in half by 2035 from 2019 levels. With six sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) agreements in the U.S., the airline continues to work toward a more sustainable future of flight and explore additional SAF opportunities in its European destinations.

De JetBlue Ervaring | The JetBlue Experience

The airline’s Mint premium experience – which first raised the bar on transcontinental travel in the U.S. and was reimagined for transatlantic flying – offers customers a fresh choice when flying between the U.S. and Europe. JetBlue Mint features 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door – including two Mint Studio® seats – and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft & Needle. Its proprietary T&N Adaptive® foam with a breathable cover creates a cool and comfortable sleep experience, unlike anything in the sky. Mint also boasts countless intuitive design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. JetBlue has also introduced its latest innovation – the stunning Mint Studio – offering even more space in a premium experience(c).

JetBlue’s industry-leading core experience was also reinvented for transatlantic flying and offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly “coach” but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. With just 114 core seats – including 24 Even More® Space Seats – customers enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect are enhanced by the airline’s partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig, to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet – JetBlue’s complimentary meal in core. Core customers also enjoy a free selection of soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor. The A321LR features new extra-large overhead bins, and all customers, regardless of fare type, may bring one carry-on, space permitting, and one personal item.

Customers in both core and Mint stay connected throughout the flight with unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi on every plane. Additionally, customers have access to a curated selection of live TV channels – focused on news and sports – and an extensive library of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to have a multiple-screen experience onboard – just like they do at home.

*Subject to receipt of government operating authority.