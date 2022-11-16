JetBlue to add service to Paris, its second European destination

JetBlue continues to build relevance in its Northeast focus cities with another long-requested destination and a route long dominated by high-fare global carriers

JetBlue today announced plans to expand transatlantic flying into Continental Europe with new service to Paris starting next summer. Paris will be JetBlue’s second transatlantic destination following the airline’s successful launch of service to London in August 2021, where it has quickly grown its schedule to five daily flights between the United States and the United Kingdom. With service to both London and Paris, JetBlue will play a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have used joint ventures and global alliances to dominate these routes for decades.

“JetBlue is offering something completely unique to what you get from the big global legacy airlines on these routes – where a single high-fare joint venture operates nearly three-quarters of the flying,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “The response to our London service is proof that combining great service with low fares works. We can’t wait to bring our reimagined Mint and core offerings to Continental Europe’s most visited city.”

JetBlue plans to launch nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in summer 2023, and will later add nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Paris-CDG. Seats will go on sale in the coming months.

Paris is the largest European destination not currently served by JetBlue from its two Northeast focus cities, New York and Boston – and the market between the U.S. and France is the second biggest in the world. JetBlue plans to offer flights to Paris from both cities as it continues to grow its relevance in the Northeast with new routes most frequently requested by customers. France is the world’s most visited country and is on track to reach nearly 75 million visitors this year, with equally strong travel trends expected in 2023. JetBlue’s new service at Paris-CDG will provide the airline with a high-visibility presence at the major global hub where it can further establish a new customer base of travellers looking to fly between Europe and the U.S.

“Atout France would like to welcome JetBlue into the family of carriers that have chosen to service France,” said Anne-Laure Tuncer, Director USA Atout France and regional coordinator for the Americas. “With so much pent up demand, JetBlue is just in time to have their American customers experience the vitality and diversity of France’s offerings, new culinary itineraries, exciting upcoming sporting events – such as the Rugby World Cup 2023 and the Paris Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024 – and everything else France is known for.”

Airbus aircraft

The Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft – offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft – allows JetBlue to effectively compete, with award-winning service and low fares on flights between New York/Boston and Paris. JetBlue converted 13 aircraft in its existing A321 order book to the LR version in April 2019 with the ability to convert more. Additionally, JetBlue has converted another 13 aircraft in its existing order book to the Extra-Long Range – or XLR – version of the A321.

The A321LR allows JetBlue to tap into new long-haul markets, like London and Paris, that were not previously accessible with the airline’s existing fleet. The LR’s range of up to 4,000 nautical miles is made possible by three additional centre fuel tanks and the aircraft delivers 30 percent fuel savings and nearly 50 percent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generations of aircraft. JetBlue is also the global launch partner for the new Airspace by Airbus cabin, bringing long-haul style to the A321 for the first time ever.

JetBlue’s A321LR is powered by two Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The GTF engine, with its revolutionary geared fan technology, is transforming aviation by delivering game-changing economic and environmental performance. The Pratt & Whitney GTF engine also incorporates advances in aerodynamics, lightweight materials and other major technology improvements.

New York, Nov 16, 2022