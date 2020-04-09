JetBlue temporarily consolidates service in 5 domestic areas (Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington) to reduce excess flying

Operations in these 5 cities temporarily limited to one or two area airports

JetBlue announced it will temporarily consolidate operations in five major metropolitan areas in the U.S between April 15 and June 10. The revised schedules are aimed at reducing excess flying during a time of unprecedented low demand for air travel while maintaining a critical level of service across the airline’s network for those who absolutely must fly.

“We face new challenges every day and can’t hesitate to take the steps necessary to reduce our costs amidst dramatically falling demand so we can emerge from this unprecedented time as a strong company for our customers and crew members,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue.

Effective April 15 through June 10, JetBlue will consolidate its operations in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Washington D.C. with flights operating at one or two airports in each metro area.

Consolidated Service Temporary Suspension Typical daily departures Planned average daily departures for April Boston Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) 180 28 Los Angeles Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Long Beach Airport (LGB) Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Ontario International Airport (ONT) 44 5 New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Westchester County Airport (HPN), Stewart International Airport (SWF) 215 30 San Francisco San Francisco International Airport (SFO) San Jose International Airport (SJC) 19 2 Washington Washington National Airport (DCA) Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) 34 5

JetBlue also intends to file an exemption request with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to temporarily suspend flying at other airports where the airline typically operates only a handful of daily flights and where current demand does not support JetBlue service.

As previously announced, JetBlue has reduced flying network-wide by 80% per day in April. Customers whose flights have been cancelled will be notified via email by the airline’s Customer Support team for rebooking options on other JetBlue flights or the choice of a refund or JetBlue credit for future travel.

