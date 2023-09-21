JetBlue starts Boston-Amsterdam service

JetBlue has launched new nonstop flights between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS). The service expands JetBlue’s presence in Europe following the successful launch from New York’s JFK Airport.

The airline plans to offer daily service to London from Boston and launch service to Paris in 2024.

JetBlue’s Amsterdam service includes daily flights on the Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft, featuring Mint Suite seats, core seats, and a spacious Airspace cabin interior.

To celebrate the launch, the airline is offering limited roundtrip fares starting at $499 for core and $2,199 for Mint for U.S.-originating travellers, along with special introductory fares for Netherlands-originating travellers.

JetBlue aims to offer a customer-focused, low-fare travel experience while also committing to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.