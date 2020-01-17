JetBlue plans new service to Guatemala City and new US domestic routes

Airline adds flights to Bozeman, Mont., and Nashville, Tenn., while optimising Caribbean and West Coast schedules

JetBlue today announced a series of schedule and route changes as the airline kicks off 2020 and prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary next month. With flights landing in a new Central American city, more flights in popular JetBlue markets and routes, and adjustments to Caribbean and West Coast flying, the moves allow the airline to play to its strengths and better meet customer demand while delivering long-term value to owners.

“With new destinations on tap for 2020, more flights in our best-performing markets and tactical adjustments to maximize the success of our fleet and network, we enter a new decade from a strong position that sets us up for success in the years ahead,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “We continue to identify opportunities to strengthen our focus cities and allocate flying so we can offer better schedules and high-demand destinations for our customers.”

Touching Down in Its 25th Country

JetBlue will launch new service to Guatemala City’s La Aurora International Airport (GUA) starting June 1, 2020 (a). Nonstop flights will operate daily between Guatemala City and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with seats available for purchase starting today.

Guatemala is set to become the 25th country served by JetBlue and advances the airline’s leadership position in Latin America and the Caribbean. With a mix of customers travelling between the U.S. and the Central American city to visit friends and relatives, as well as for leisure, Guatemala City builds on JetBlue’s success in the broader region and supports the airline’s ongoing focus city build-out strategy in the Northeast.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Guatemala City (GUA)

Daily Beginning June 1, 2020

JFK – GUA Flight #625 GUA – JFK Flight #628 7:00 p.m. – 10:15 p.m. 11:25 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. (+1)

Bigger Service in Big Sky and New Service in Nashville

JetBlue also today announced it is expanding its successful service at Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) with flights to and from the east coast. New nonstop service from New York-JFK and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) will operate on both a summer seasonal and winter seasonal schedule starting in June. New York flights will operate three times weekly or up to daily at various times throughout the seasons. Boston flights will operate twice weekly on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Schedule dates for the winter season will be announced as part of our next schedule extensions for the period.

The fastest-growing city in the state, Bozeman is a mecca of outdoor recreation and urban sophistication. Centrally located between the north and west entrances to Yellowstone National Park, and just a short drive to two world-class ski areas, Big Sky Resort and Bridger Bowl, accessing this incredible area is now easier than ever.

“On behalf of the #FLYBZN Air Transportation Committee, we look forward to opening up the Boston and JFK markets for more ease of access for our business owners and tourists for easier access to our communities,” said Daryl W. Schliem, CEO, Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce. “Thanks to all of our partners for making this endeavour happen. JetBlue’s Team and #FLYBZN Team have worked diligently to make these flights come to fruition and we look forward to welcoming you on the inaugural flight.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Bozeman (BZN)

Up to Daily Beginning June 11, 2020

JFK – BZN Flight #947 BZN – JFK Flight #944 6:59 p.m. – 9:50 p.m. 10:38 p.m. – 5:05 a.m. (+1)

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Bozeman (BZN)

Saturdays and Wednesdays; Beginning June 13, 2020

BOS – BZN Flight #257 BZN – BOS Flight #256 11:46 a.m. – 2:54 p.m. 3:40 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

JetBlue first landed in Bozeman with nonstop service from Long Beach, Calif. in 2018. Flights between Montana and Southern California continue to operate on summer seasonal and winter seasonal schedules in 2020.

Additionally, JetBlue announced today it is adding service from a third focus city to Nashville International Airport (BNA) with new nonstop flights between Music City and New York-JFK. Flights will operate twice daily starting April 28, 2020.

With attractions like the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame, frequent festivals and events, more than 120 live music venues and a growing food and arts scene, Nashville is regularly ranked as a top U.S. destination for travellers. The city is also home to one of the most diverse and fastest-growing economies in the region, with Nashville International Airport handling more than 11 million travellers annually.

“JetBlue’s new service to New York City is a welcome addition,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “New York has become our number three market for visitation, and the direct service gives us an opportunity to grow one of the largest and best markets in the country.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Nashville (BNA)

Daily Beginning April 28 2020

JFK – BNA Flight #1073 BNA – JFK Flight #1074 8:00 a.m. – 9:39 a.m. 10:25 a.m. – 1:48 p.m. JFK – BNA Flight #983 BNA – JFK Flight #978 4:40 p.m. – 6:19 p.m. 7:05 p.m. – 10:28 p.m.

JetBlue first launched flights in Nashville in 2016 with nonstop service between Tennessee’s capital city and both Boston and Fort Lauderdale.

JetBlue will operate new Guatemala City, Bozeman and Nashville routes service using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (b); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (c); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV® programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat.

Redeploying Aircraft to High-Value Markets & Routes

To enable the new city, multi-route expansions and frequency additions, JetBlue will redeploy aircraft by adding flights on some existing routes and reducing flights on others that are not meeting expectations.

Throughout 2020, JetBlue will increase flights on more than a half dozen popular routes during peak travel periods in New York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Effective April 29, 2020, JetBlue will end service at Oakland International Airport (OAK) where it currently serves New York-JFK, Boston and Long Beach. JetBlue will continue to serve Bay Area travellers from airports in San Francisco and San Jose. In addition, JetBlue will reduce or eliminate flights on a half dozen short-haul routes in Long Beach as well as additional flights from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

Nearly three and a half years after becoming the first airline to operate commercial service between the U.S. and Cuba in more than 50 years, JetBlue remains committed to serving Cuba via Havana’s José Martí International Airport (HAV). At the same time, changes to the regulatory landscape have affected travel trends to the island. To best meet current demand JetBlue will adjust schedules to maintain up to three daily flights to Havana from Fort Lauderdale and revise to once weekly service on Saturdays from New York-JFK. Through these gateway cities, JetBlue will continue to offer travelers convenient nonstop and connecting options to Cuba from across the airline’s network.