JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston Airport before Paris flight

A JetBlue pilot, Jeremy Gudorf, was arrested at Boston Logan Airport on February 20 due to an active North Carolina warrant. U.S. Customs and Border Protection flagged the warrant during a routine manifest review for flight B6 33 to Paris, prompting Massachusetts State Police to take him into custody.

Gudorf, 33, faces a second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor charge in North Carolina. He appeared in East Boston District Court, where his bail was set at $10,000, with the condition that he appear in North Carolina by Tuesday. JetBlue has placed him on indefinite leave while the case proceeds.