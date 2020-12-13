JetBlue operates first flights to newest South American destination: Georgetown in Guyana

JetBlue service to the capital city of Georgetown expands the airline’s international presence

JetBlue has launched service between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Georgetown, Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO). The new service launches with four times weekly service on JetBlue’s Airbus A321neo aircraft.

“JetBlue’s arrival in Guyana introduces our low fares and award-winning service to another new market in the Caribbean and Latin America where customers have long faced high prices and little competition,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “We remain committed to this important region of our network and continue to connect more travellers with the people and places they want to see.”

JetBlue’s newest route connects New York’s Guyanese American community – the largest in the U.S. – with the capital city, making the connections between friends and family easier and closer than ever. Guyana becomes the fourth country in South America JetBlue serves and grows the airline’s presence in the broader Caribbean and Latin American region to nearly 40 destinations.

“We are pleased to welcome JetBlue to our beautiful country, Guyana,” said Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill. “We are confident that their entry into the local market will help to advance the aviation sector, especially at a time when the sector is looking to rebuild, in the midst of this global pandemic. This latest investment by JetBlue – even in the current environment – also speaks to the level of confidence the airlines has placed on our country as a lucrative destination of choice.”