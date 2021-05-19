JetBlue launches transatlantic flights in August: from New York JFK to both Heathrow and Gatwick airports in London

JetBlue today announced it will make its highly anticipated entrance into the transatlantic market with nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR) starting August 11, 2021. New York’s Hometown Airline® will further enhance its U.S. and U.K. schedules with nonstop service between New York-JFK and London Gatwick Airport (LGW) starting September 29, 2021. London service from Boston, where JetBlue is the leading airline, will start in Summer 2022.

"The pandemic has opened doors to London's two busiest airports, and we look forward to bringing customers low fares and great service at both Heathrow and Gatwick," said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. "JFK-LHR, the single largest international air travel market from the US, has long suffered from outrageously high fares for far too long, especially in premium cabins. We're ready to change that with a price point and experience that will impress even the most discerning transatlantic flyers. We've always said that JetBlue would serve multiple London airports, and we're pleased to have secured a path at Heathrow and for long-term growth at Gatwick, which offers speed, low costs, and convenient accessibility to Central London."

Flights on both routes will operate daily on JetBlue’s new Airbus A321neo Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint suites, 117 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior. JetBlue is set to take delivery of three A321LRs in 2021, all operating on the JFK routes. Additional A321LRs scheduled for 2022 will operate Boston service. The A321LR platform – offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft – will allow JetBlue to effectively compete with the airline’s award-winning service and low fares on flights between the U.S. and London.

Seats on both Heathrow and Gatwick routes are on sale starting today with low fares for U.S.-based travellers starting at $599 roundtrip for the airline’s award-winning core experience and starting at $1,979 roundtrip for JetBlue’s premium Mint experience. U.K.-based travellers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at £329 for core and £999 for Mint.

More Choices: A Tale of Two Airports

With the ability to access slots at both Heathrow and Gatwick, JetBlue is delivering on its commitment to serve multiple London airports and give customers greater choice between the two. Additionally, the airline can immediately begin growing a meaningful transatlantic customer base with diversified flying at two London airports. This strategy is consistent with JetBlue’s successful multi-airport approaches in New York, Los Angeles, South Florida and other metropolitan regions of the airline’s U.S. network.

Hello, Heathrow

Located just 14 miles west of Central London, Heathrow was the second busiest airport in the world by international traffic in 2019. JetBlue’s presence at Heathrow gives the U.S.-based brand visibility at an iconic global hub to build a new base of travellers in the U.K. and beyond.

JetBlue will operate from Heathrow’s newest terminal, Terminal 2 and offers travellers a modern airport experience with access to dozens of shops and restaurants. Heathrow travellers benefit from a variety of convenient ground transportation options including the Heathrow Express and London Underground, which offer rail connections with Central London.

“Our low fares will disrupt the pricing of the major carriers and massive joint ventures; JetBlue’s presence in this market is going to be immediately noticeable to customers,” said Hayes. “When we launched Mint in 2014, we cut in half the cost of premium travel between New York and California, and now we’re ready to shake up the transatlantic market the same way, with Mint fares that will half the cost of a full-fare walkup business class seat on the legacy carriers. Heathrow is one of the busiest airports in the world, and our initial schedule is made possible due to temporary slot availability from the past year. We continue to work with the slot coordinators and the U.S. and U.K. governments to identify long-term pathways to continue serving Heathrow, as we believe the public benefit from true competition into this market will be extremely meaningful.”

“JetBlue’s touchdown at Heathrow as its first U.K. base is a ringing endorsement of the value we deliver for our passengers and the country,” said John Holland-Kaye, chief executive officer, Heathrow Airport. “JetBlue is a fantastic airline, renowned for delivering top-quality service at competitive prices. That value for money mantra is also at the heart of what we do at Heathrow, and we’re delighted that we’ll be seeing their characteristic blue tailfins at the airport later this year. In the meantime, Ministers should help more people travel safely and boost the economy by moving more low-risk destinations – including the U.S. – to the green list as vaccination rates increase and infections decrease.”

Service is initially on sale through March 26, 2022.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR)

Daily Beginning August 11, 2021

JFK – LHR Flight #007 LHR – JFK Flight #20 20:10 – 10:10 (+1) 18:10 – 21:43

Greetings, Gatwick

Gatwick is the second busiest U.K. airport and provides JetBlue with an important presence where it can attract a new base of travellers. JetBlue will operate from the North Terminal, which has a range of passenger facilities including a wide variety of shops and restaurants, Kid Zones for those travelling with children and special assistance services.

Gatwick travellers benefit from a variety of convenient transport links including direct train links to Central London’s Victoria Station via the Gatwick Express and to stations across London, including the heart of the business district; the City of London via Thameslink. Additionally, Thameslink Trains run every three minutes and provide around-the-clock service to communities beyond Central London, enabling JetBlue to serve a variety of travellers bound for or returning from a variety of U.K. destinations.

“We have an incredible opportunity to secure long term slots in London’s second-largest airport, and we look forward to building our presence there over the long-term,” Hayes said. “Gatwick will perfectly complete our London service, giving customers options as they plan their travel. Gatwick is an attractive choice with its low costs, speed and convenience to Central London.”

“Being able to offer our customers the low cost, high-value experience from JetBlue, with daily flights to New York starting in just a few months, is a welcome addition to the choice of airlines and destinations which Gatwick currently has,” said Stewart Wingate, chief executive officer, Gatwick Airport. “Equally we look forward to welcoming travellers from the U.S. who are looking for easy, quick access to London, the South of England and beyond. We believe this is a start of an important long-term partnership for us and we look forward to adding JetBlue flights to and from Boston next year.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and London Gatwick (LGW)

Daily Beginning September 29, 2021

JFK – LGW Flight #43 LGW – JFK Flight #44 19:50 – 07:55 (+1) 12:00 – 15:33

Superior Service for Every Traveller

Known in the U.S. for having the most legroom in coach (b), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (c), complimentary snacks and soft drinks, and great customer service, JetBlue’s entrance into the transatlantic market will introduce a new era of customer-focused, low-fare travel for leisure and business travellers.

The airline’s Mint premium experience – which first raised the bar on transcontinental travel in the U.S. and has been completely reimagined for transatlantic flying – promises to offer customers a fresh choice when flying between the U.S. and the U.K. JetBlue Mint features 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door – including two Mint Studios™ – and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft & Needle. Its proprietary T&N Adaptive® foam with a breathable cover creates a cool and comfortable sleep experience unlike anything in the sky. Mint also boasts countless intuitive design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. JetBlue is also introducing its latest innovation – the stunning Mint Studio™ – which offers the most space in a premium experience from any U.S. airline (d).

JetBlue’s industry-leading core experience has also been reinvented for crossing the pond and offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly “coach” but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. With just 117 core seats – including 24 Even More® Space Seats – customers will enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect will be enhanced by the recently announced partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet – JetBlue’s first complimentary meal in core. Core customers will also enjoy a free selection of soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor. The A321LR features new extra-large overhead bins, and all customers regardless of fare type will be allowed to bring one carry on, space permitting, and one personal item.

Customers in both core and Mint will be able to stay connected throughout the flight, with JetBlue being the only airline to offer unlimited, free high-speed wi-fi on all transatlantic flights. Additionally, customers will have access to a curated selection of live TV channels – focused on news and sports – and an extensive library of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard – just like they do at home.

