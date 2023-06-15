JetBlue introduces newbold, deep-blue livery reflecting its role as industry disruptor

JetBlue’s Airbus A321 with Mint becomes the first aircraft of its next-generation livery design

The bold colours and distinctive patterns elevate the new livery as an icon in the sky as JetBlue grows and expands to new markets Photo courtesy of JetBlue.

JetBlue today announced its new standard livery featuring a bold and all-blue design emblematic of its role as an innovative, industry-disrupting brand that customers love and trust for travel. From colourful tailfin patterns to special liveries, JetBlue has always used custom designs to honour the people, places and partnerships that make up its DNA. The new “icon in the sky” gives JetBlue a standout visual design as it expands to new markets and brings customer-centric offerings across the travel industry.

The first aircraft to receive the new livery paint is an Airbus A321 with Mint®, aptly named “A Defining MoMint,” which goes into service on June 15. JetBlue plans to refresh all of its current standard liveries as part of its normal aircraft painting cycle.

“Liveries have always been a part of our identity. When you spot a JetBlue aircraft—whether on the ground or in the air—we want customers to recognize us as a travel brand that moves them differently than everyone else,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue. “The new livery helps us stand out among a sky of legacy carriers, and is a stunning reflection of our role as a disruptor that uniquely combines lower fares and great service.”

The new livery design builds on JetBlue’s heritage and unique personality with energized favourite elements for a new era, such as:

A blue allover fuselage that goes all-in on the company’s namesake colour.

Iconic tailfin patterns now energised and extended to embrace the body and belly of the aircraft.

A larger JetBlue logo to represent the bold impact these aircraft have in the industry.

Colourful winglets that add an extra pop of fun with a refreshed palette of accent colours.

The aircraft’s pattern and the JetBlue logo featured on the belly, making it instantly recognisable to plane-spotters.

The first design—for the A321 with Mint aircraft—applies JetBlue’s Mint Leaves pattern on the aircraft’s exterior for the first time, allowing customers and crewmembers to easily identify it in a new way. JetBlue’s all-core aircraft will also receive new livery designs with refreshed patterns and a broader set of accent colours.

In addition to exciting changes on the exterior, JetBlue has previously made several innovations inside of the aircraft to bring customers a more comfortable, personalized and fun travel experience. JetBlue’s partnerships provide purposeful, industry-leading products from complimentary seatback entertainment to free high-speed Fly-Fi® broadband internet[a].

The bright, colourful elements featured in the new livery design are also echoed in JetBlue’s new visual brand identity that rolled out on digital assets and social platforms earlier this year. As the company’s first brand refresh in a decade, the new colours and designs reflect a more joyful, contemporary and digital-first appearance. From the outside to the inside, each touchpoint in the JetBlue experience has been thoughtfully created to honour its storied identity while signalling its bold moves to bring disruptive, customer-focused impact to new markets.

The livery design is JetBlue’s first-ever complete refresh of its paint design. Customers can look forward to spotting more new livery designs with refreshed tailfin patterns later this year.