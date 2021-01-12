JetBlue Introduces its new Airbus A220-300 with stunning design features

Widest seat in the fleet and unparalleled inflight experience, combined with lower operating costs and superior performance capabilities set airline up for continued success in the decade ahead

JetBlue today introduced the all-new onboard experience which will soon greet customers aboard the airline’s Airbus A220-300, a next-generation aircraft which combines style and substance with its game-changing economics and a custom-created cabin design customers will love. The first of 70 A220s JetBlue has on order was delivered to the airline’s home at John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 5 in New York on December 31, with its interior revealed for the first time today.

Welcome aboard JetBlue’s A220 aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

“With the A220 we’ve taken a state-of-the-art aircraft and added our award-winning touch to bring to life an experience only JetBlue could dream up,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue. “We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our newest aircraft, with incredible onboard comfort, one-of-a-kind design elements and unparalleled entertainment and connectivity.”

Spacious Seats

JetBlue’s A220 is outfitted with the Collins Meridian seat, customized around customer feedback and featuring a number of design elements with comfort and convenience in mind. And, in a first for the airline’s fleet, seating is arranged in a two-by-three configuration. Whether travelling as a couple or a family, JetBlue’s newest plane has multiple seating options for all party sizes.

140 seats with an expanded width of 18.6 inches, the widest available for a single-aisle aircraft and the widest in JetBlue’s fleet.

Six rows of Even More Space® seating

Enhanced cushion comfort and adjustable headrests with premium Ultraleather®, a softer, more breathable vegan leather material.

Contoured seatback design at knee level creating additional living space for every customer.

Custom designed seatback storage with mesh pockets, perfectly sized for water bottles and loose items.

Easy-to-reach in-seat power, featuring AC, USB-A, and USB-C ports.

Keeping Customers Connected

JetBlue will build on its reputation as an industry leader in inflight entertainment options with Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity. With this system, JetBlue will offer every customer aboard the A220 expanded and personalized entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies (b). JetBlue is the first airline to receive an A220 with Viasat connectivity and only US carrier with free high-speed Fly-Fi® on every plane, providing Customers with the ability to connect an unlimited number of devices and stream, surf, or chat during the entire flight, from gate to gate.

10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screen at every seat.

30 channels of DIRECTV® with DVR-like pause and rewind functionality, full seasons of shows, hundreds of movies, and premium content from HBO & SHOWTIME.

Picture-in-picture function.

Enhanced, 3D flight map offering multiple ways to track time to destination.

Personal handheld device pairing capabilities for use as a remote or gaming controller.

Expanded Fly-Fi® connectivity, providing coverage to nearly the entire JetBlue network.

Sleek Style in the Sky

JetBlue – which offers the most legroom in coach (b) – is also maximizing the A220’s ultra-modern design to create an elevated customer experience throughout the interior. Every aspect of the aircraft has been meticulously customized to create the perfect environment to deliver JetBlue’s award-winning service.

Bigger windows for better views and creating an overall spacious feel.

More spacious overhead bins for additional carry-on bag capacity.

Custom LED mood lighting designed to provide a more soothing inflight experience with lighting scenarios that change with time of day or phase of flight.

Redesigned front galley partitions to enhance customer privacy near crew workspace.

Lavatories featuring subway tile patterns – a nod to being New York’s Hometown Airline® – and gender-neutral signage unique to JetBlue.

Custom-created front and rear wall panel patterns, which incorporate dots and dashes from Morse code to spell out something fun.

Focus City Flying First

The A220 covers a wide mix of new and existing market possibilities with excellent economics on short, medium and even potentially transcontinental markets. The A220’s favourable economics open the door to new markets and routes that would have been unprofitable with JetBlue’s existing fleet. Initially, the A220 will begin flying this spring before entering scheduled service by mid-June on JetBlue’s Boston – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. route. New cities, routes and markets will be evaluated in the future as more aircraft join the JetBlue fleet.

Economics & the Environment

The A220 boasts a nearly 30 percent lower direct operating cost per seat than the current Embraer 190. The A220 is powered exclusively by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, which deliver double-digit improvements in fuel and carbon emissions. Optimizing fuel burn is an important first step in JetBlue’s cost-conscious sustainability strategy, and prioritizing fuel-efficient aircraft and engines aligns with JetBlue’s approach to reducing emissions. Earlier this year, JetBlue became the first major U.S. airline to achieve carbon neutrality for all domestic flights, and later announced its plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions across all operations by 2040.

JetBlue continues to navigate the new travel environment with a steady hand and a long-term view on recovery. The investment in the A220 allows the airline to continue to execute its low-cost business model and enables JetBlue to continue to offer low fares to more customers.

Meet JetBlue’s A220: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/our-planes/A220

