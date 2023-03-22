JetBlue finally gets slots at Amsterdam

American airline JetBlue has temporarily been given slots at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol for flights on the routes New York JFK – Amsterdam and Boston – Amsterdam. The slots are granted for the summer season.

The airline has accepted the offer from Dutch slot coordinator ACNL. JetBlue has long claimed discrimination and the US Department of Transportation officially introduced a claim against the Government of The Netherlands for anti-competitive and discriminatory behaviour.

It is not yet sure whether the slots will actually be extended beyond the summer 2023 season. JetBlue is therefore unhappy with this arrangement: it would face harm to its reputation if it was forced to cancel the routes shortly after launching them.

JetBlue will operate the flights from Boston and New York JFK to Amsterdam with Airbus A321LR aircraft.