JetBlue files complaint in the U.S. against shrinkage at Amsterdam Schiphol

JetBlue Airways has lodged a complaint with the U.S. Department of Transportation against the Netherlands and the European Union regarding the Dutch government’s plan to limit flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

The Dutch government’s decision to cap flights to reduce noise has faced opposition from KLM and the airline industry. JetBlue argues that this move violates the U.S.-EU Air Transport Agreement.

The cap on flights, set at 452,500 per year, is nearly 10% below 2019 levels and has effectively closed Schiphol to new airlines. JetBlue contends that this decision is unfair and disproportionate, affecting new entrants like themselves significantly.

Airlines using Schiphol, including Air France-KLM, have also taken legal action against this cap, claiming it will harm business and breach previous agreements.

JetBlue has called on the U.S. government to take similar measures against Dutch carriers if no resolution is reached.