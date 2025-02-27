JetBlue expands New England service with new Manchester (New Hampshire) – New York route

JetBlue has announced the launch of daily summer-seasonal nonstop flights between Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) and New York’s JFK Airport, starting June 12, 2025.

This will be the only nonstop route connecting Manchester, NH, to New York City, offering convenient access to JetBlue’s extensive domestic and international network.

Key Highlights

Daily flights operate through October 25, 2025.

Morning departures from Manchester ensure smooth onward connections at JFK.

Evening return flights allow travellers a full day in New York before heading home.

Flights operated by Airbus A320, featuring complimentary snacks, high-speed Wi-Fi, and seatback entertainment.

$49 one-way promotional fares available for a limited time on jetblue.com.

This expansion follows JetBlue’s recent launches from Manchester to Orlando, Fort Myers, and Fort Lauderdale, reinforcing its commitment to New England travelers seeking seamless connections.