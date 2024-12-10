JetBlue expands Boston-Europe service with flights to Madrid and Edinburgh

JetBlue is strengthening its transatlantic presence with new nonstop routes from Boston Logan Airport to Madrid, Spain, and Edinburgh, Scotland, starting May 22, 2025. These seasonal daily flights enhance JetBlue’s position as a leading East Coast leisure carrier, complementing existing transatlantic routes to London, Paris, Dublin, and Amsterdam.

Key Highlights

Madrid (MAD) : JetBlue’s first entry into Spain offers travellers access to Madrid’s vibrant culture, world-class cuisine, and historic landmarks.

: JetBlue’s first entry into Spain offers travellers access to Madrid’s vibrant culture, world-class cuisine, and historic landmarks. Edinburgh (EDI) : Expanding Scottish service with daily Boston flights, alongside its popular New York-Edinburgh summer route.

: Expanding Scottish service with daily Boston flights, alongside its popular New York-Edinburgh summer route. Aircraft & Amenities : Both routes will feature JetBlue’s A321-series aircraft with Mint premium suites, fast free Wi-Fi, and curated inflight dining.

: Both routes will feature JetBlue’s A321-series aircraft with Mint premium suites, fast free Wi-Fi, and curated inflight dining. Special Launch Fares: Roundtrip fares start at $499 for Core and $2,799 for Mint from Boston, with comparable introductory rates from Europe.

By summer 2025, JetBlue will operate seven daily flights from Boston to Europe, optimizing schedules for peak travel demand while offering customers JetBlue’s signature service at competitive prices.