JetBlue denied slots at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol for 2024

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has declined to allocate slots to new entrants for the 2024 summer season, including JetBlue, the slot coordinator ACNL announced. Airlines with historic rights will also receive 3.1% fewer slots due to the Dutch government’s efforts to reduce flight numbers and curb noise. JetBlue had previously filed complaints against the Dutch government and the EU regarding these measures and threatened to take away KLM’s slots at New York JFK in retaliation. The Dutch government aims to reduce flights at Schiphol to 452,500 per year, leading to criticism from KLM and industry groups.

The situation at Schiphol highlights the challenges and controversies associated with airport slot allocations and the broader efforts to manage air traffic and noise in major international airports.