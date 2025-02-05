JetBlue and TAP Air Portugal launch reciprocal loyalty benefits

JetBlue and TAP Air Portugal have expanded their partnership to offer reciprocal point earning and redemption for their loyalty members. Effective immediately, JetBlue TrueBlue® and TAP Miles&Go members can earn and redeem points across both airlines’ networks.

This marks the first time JetBlue TrueBlue members can redeem points for flights with a European partner, granting access to TAP’s destinations in Portugal, Africa, and beyond. The move aligns with JetBlue’s ongoing European expansion, including new seasonal routes to Madrid and Edinburgh.

Executives from both airlines emphasised the enhanced travel flexibility and rewards for customers, reinforcing their commitment to delivering greater value and seamless connectivity.