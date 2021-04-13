JetBlue and Qatar Airways expand strategic codeshare partnership, increasing global connectivity

JetBlue’s code now available on nine routes between the U.S. and Doha and onward to more than a half dozen destinations in Africa and Asia

JetBlue today announced it is expanding its codeshare with Qatar Airways to offer customers more ways to book travel to international destinations aboard the global partner airline. The new codeshare flights are available for booking on jetblue.com today for travel beginning April 19, 2021.

As part of the new bilateral codeshare, the JetBlue “B6” code will be placed on nine routes Qatar Airways operates between Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) and:

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

These codeshare routes will provide unique connectivity between the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America and Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Additionally, the JetBlue code will be placed on seven routes beyond Doha, allowing for convenient connections on Qatar Airways to:

Amman, Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport (AMM)

Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL)

Maldives’ Male International Airport (MLE)

Oman’s Muscat International Airport (MCT) & Salalah International Airport (SLL)

Seychelles International Airport (SEZ)

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN)

Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport (EBB)

“JetBlue and Qatar Airways lead the industry with our award-winning service and exceptional inflight experiences, which is why our partnership has been such a great success for the past decade,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “Now, with an expanded codeshare covering nearly a dozen major U.S. gateways or connecting points, even more travellers can enjoy a seamless global travel experience between our airlines.”

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Thierry Antinori, said: “Despite the pandemic, we at Qatar Airways have continued to expand our U.S. presence by building strong relationships with our strategic airline partners in the region and constantly optimising our connections between the U.S. and our growing network of over 130 destinations. We are delighted to welcome JetBlue to our extensive global network and offer their passengers seamless connectivity via the Best Airport in the Middle East to more international destinations. We look forward to further building our strategic partnerships as global travel recovers and continuing to offer our customers the world-leading services and travel experience they’ve come to expect.”

This expanded codeshare agreement builds upon the two airline’s partnership that first began in 2011. Qatar Airways passengers already benefit from access to more than 50 destinations across JetBlue’s network. This further strengthening of the partnership will allow JetBlue customers to enjoy additional travel options via Hamad International Airport – named the Best Airport in the Middle East – to more than 80 destinations in Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and South Asia.

Customers will also enjoy enhancements that will link the carriers’ loyalty programs. JetBlue’s TrueBlue and Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club members will initially benefit from the ability to accrue TrueBlue points or Privilege Club miles later this year. Then, in the future, those benefits will expand with the ability to redeem points on either carrier’s flights.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 130 destinations with plans to increase to more than 1,200 weekly flight to over 140 destinations by end of July 2021. Qatar Airways currently operates flights to and from 12 gateways in the U.S. – Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington, D.C. (IAD), with Atlanta (ATL) resuming on 1 June.

