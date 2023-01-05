JetBlue adds daylight transatlantic flight from New York to London

Additional Heathrow Slots Allow JetBlue to Offer Customers a More Diverse Schedule of Flying Between the U.S. and the U.K.

JetBlue today announced it is further enhancing its flying across the North Atlantic with a new daytime flight option for customers travelling from New York to London. Starting March 25, 2023, New York’s Hometown Airline® will introduce a new morning departure from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to London Heathrow Airport (LHR), giving travellers the all-new option to arrive in the United Kingdom the same day they depart the United States. The new flight is made possible through an additional pair of slots obtained by JetBlue, which further boosts the airline’s presence at the U.K.’s busiest airport. Seats for JetBlue’s new Heathrow flights are on sale starting today.

Daily Schedule between New York (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR)

Beginning March 25, 2023 (Eastbound) & March 26, 2023 (Westbound)

JFK – LHR Flight #1107 LHR – JFK Flight #2220 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 p.m. 8:25 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

JFK – LHR Flight #007 LHR – JFK Flight #20 9:00 p.m. – 9:30 a.m. (+1) 11:55 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

As part of JetBlue’s refined London flying schedule, it will adjust service between New York-JFK and London Gatwick Airport (LGW), offering travellers one daily flight instead of two. In total JetBlue will maintain three daily flights between New York and London.

Daily Schedule between New York (JFK) and London Gatwick (LGW)

Beginning March 25, 2023 (Eastbound) & March 26, 2023 (Westbound)

JFK – LGW Flight #43 LGW – JFK Flight #44 7:30 p.m. – 7:55 a.m. (+1) 12:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

JetBlue’s new transatlantic schedule in New York is complemented by the airline’s London flying elsewhere in the Northeast where JetBlue offers daily service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and both London Heathrow and London Gatwick. JetBlue is the only airline to offer service between New England and two of London’s busiest airports.

Daily Schedule between Boston (BOS) and London Heathrow (LHR)

BOS – LHR Flight #1620 LHR – BOS Flight #1621 6:45 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. (+1) 8:25 a.m. – 11:21 a.m.

Daily Schedule between Boston (BOS) and London Gatwick (LGW)

BOS – LGW Flight #2104 LGW – BOS Flight #1926 6:37 p.m. – 6:35 a.m. (+1) 12:15 p.m. – 3:02 p.m.

JetBlue is currently the only U.S. carrier to serve both Gatwick and Heathrow, offering customers on both sides of the Atlantic greater choice and convenience. JetBlue’s multi-airport approach in London, with diversified flying at two of the U.K.’s busiest airports, has already allowed the airline to grow a meaningful customer base of loyal transatlantic fliers and build valuable relationships with key teams at both airports.

JetBlue flights between the U.S. and London feature premium Mint suites and the airline’s award-winning core seats. JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach (a), on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b), complimentary snacks and soft drinks, and great customer service. JetBlue’s entrance into the transatlantic has introduced a new era of customer-focused, low-fare travel for leisure and business travellers.

Customers in both core and Mint can stay connected throughout the flight, with JetBlue being the only airline to offer all travellers unlimited, free high-speed wi-fi on flights between the U.S. and the U.K. Additionally, customers have access to a curated selection of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard – just like they do at home.

To learn more about JetBlue’s transatlantic service – including new flights taking off between the U.S. and Paris later this year – visit: jetblue.com/flying-with-us/uk-and-europe.

NEW YORK, January 5, 2023