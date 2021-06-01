JetBlue’s first Airbus A321neo with Reimagined Mint® for domestic flying enters scheduled service

JetBlue today announced its first Airbus A321neo (new engine option) with Mint has officially entered scheduled service with the first revenue flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), departing shortly after 10:30 a.m. this morning.

The aircraft is scheduled to operate select flights between New York-JFK and LAX for the next several weeks.

JetBlue’s A321neo with Mint is the first to feature the airline’s reimagined Mint premium experience, with 16 fully lie-flat, private suites with a sliding door for every Mint customer, including two new, ultra-spacious Mint Studios™, a custom-designed seat cushion by Tuft & Needle®, and countless design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. The aircraft will also include 144 core seats with the most legroom in coach (a) and an unparalleled inflight entertainment and connectivity experience on-board.

“The A321neo with Mint’s entry-into-service marks yet another exciting milestone for the company this year, and will continue to position JetBlue to compete effectively on this key route” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue. “From a completely reimagined Mint, to our award-winning core experience, coupled with the superior economics of the A321neo aircraft, JetBlue is resetting the standard for transcontinental flying and will add even more relevance to our customers in Mint markets.”

Travelers can spot the A321neo with Mint by its unique “Ribbons” tailfin. The design features three blues from the airline’s brand palette and is the first tailfin inspired by so-called “Op Art” – as in optical art – using simple shapes to create the illusion of three dimensions and movement. The aircraft – tail N2105J named “NEO Mintality” – is JetBlue’s 16th A321neo and the first of this aircraft type to feature Mint.

JetBlue Mint, Reimagined

JetBlue’s first major design overhaul of Mint – designed in partnership with Acumen Design Associates – will set a new standard for transcontinental flying.

We made every Mint seat a suite: JetBlue’s reimagined Mint will offer more privacy with 14 fully lie-flat, aisle-access suites. Every inch of space anticipates customer needs, with features including a tilting 17-inch Thales AVANT seatback screen, wireless charging capabilities, an integrated phone ledge for multitasking, and easy-to-reach in-seat power, as well as laptop, shoe and handbag stowage. JetBlue is the first carrier to outfit its aircraft with Thompson Aero Seating’s VantageSOLO seat, the company’s revolutionary single aisle seating solution with a herringbone configuration developed and designed specifically for narrow-body aircraft and further customized for JetBlue.

The all-new Mint Studio – conceptualized by Acumen and developed in partnership with AIM Altitude – is JetBlue’s latest game-changing innovation, offering the most space in a premium experience from any U.S. airline (b). Each aircraft will have two Mint Studios in the first row, providing ample room for working or relaxing, and featuring a 22-inch tilting Thales AVANT seatback screen, an extra side table for added productivity, and a guest seat that can accommodate an additional Mint customer during flight at cruising altitude. When reclined, customers can kick back and relax on the largest lie-flat bed of any U.S. carrier (c). Our proprietary seat design is truly a bed in the sky: JetBlue tapped Tuft & Needle – the innovative mattress company that pioneered the bed-in-a-box trend – to shape the entire Mint sleep experience onboard. Engineered for comfort, every Mint seat is layered with Tuft & Needle’s proprietary T&N Adaptive® foam and a breathable cover to create a cool and comfortable sleep experience unlike anything in the sky. The seat complements additional sleep amenities developed in partnership with the brand, including a convertible blanket with a built-in foot pocket, a memory foam lined pillow with a pillowcase, and a snooze kit with a matching eye mask and earplugs.

Looking ahead, JetBlue will introduce a 24-seat layout on its Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft which will operate flights between New York-JFK and both London Heathrow and London Gatwick airports beginning later this summer.

Core and So Much More

JetBlue’s core experience on the A321neo – with the most legroom in coach – features the Collins Meridian seat, which was customized around customer feedback and features a number of design elements with comfort and convenience in mind.

144 seats with a width of 18.4 inches, the widest available for the A321neo aircraft.

Seven rows of Even More Space® seating, all located in the forward area of the core experience, based on customer feedback.

10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screen at every seat.

Easy-to-reach in-seat power, featuring AC and USB ports.

Enhanced cushion comfort and adjustable headrests.

Contoured seatback design at knee level creating additional living space.

Custom designed seatback storage.

Staying Connected at 35,000 Feet

JetBlue will build on its reputation as an industry leader in inflight entertainment options with Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity. With this system, JetBlue will offer every customer aboard the A321neo with expanded and personalized entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies (d). With JetBlue, all customers have the ability to connect an unlimited number of devices and stream, surf, or chat during the entire flight, from gate to gate.

100+ channels of DIRECTV®, hundreds of movies, full seasons of binge-worthy TV shows, and custom seatback games.

Picture-in-picture function.

Enhanced, 3D flight map offering multiple ways to track time to destination.

Personal handheld device pairing capabilities for use as a remote or gaming controller.

Expanded Fly-Fi® connectivity, providing coverage to nearly the entire JetBlue network.

Bold Design Elements

JetBlue is also maximizing the A321neo’s ultra-modern design to create an elevated customer experience throughout the interior. Every aspect of the aircraft has been meticulously customized to create a perfect environment to deliver JetBlue’s award-winning service.

Refreshed onboard Pantry™ with a mini-fridge and drawers full of complimentary snacks.

Spacious overhead bins for additional carry-on bag capacity.

Custom LED mood lighting designed to provide a more soothing inflight experience with lighting scenarios that change with time of day or phase of flight.

Four full-size lavatories featuring subway tile patterns – a nod to JetBlue being New York’s Hometown Airline®.

Custom-designed front and rear wall panel featuring unique and modern patterns.

Impressive Aircraft Economics

The A321neo with Mint helps ensure JetBlue delivers on its cost-savings and sustainability commitments in the coming years. Thanks to the Airbus new engine option, the aircraft features a 20 percent increase in fuel efficiency compared to the previous generation of the aircraft. It also boasts an increased range of up to 500 nautical miles. JetBlue’s existing fleet of all-core A321neo’s has allowed the airline to enter new and longer nonstop markets not previously possible with other aircraft types.

Optimizing fuel burn is an important first step in JetBlue’s cost-conscious sustainability strategy, and prioritizing fuel-efficient aircraft and engines aligns with JetBlue’s approach to reducing emissions. In 2020, JetBlue became the first major U.S. airline to achieve carbon neutrality for all domestic flights, and later announced its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

JetBlue continues to navigate the new travel environment with a steady hand and a long-term view on recovery. The investment in the A321neo with Mint allows the airline to continue to execute its low cost business model, and enables JetBlue to continue to offer low fares to more customers.