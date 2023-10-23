Home Airports Barbados Airport (BGI) JetBlue Airbus A321 tail tips during unloading at New York JFK

JetBlue Airbus A321 tail tips during unloading at New York JFK

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
1077

The JetBlue Airbus A321-200 (registered N959JB) was parked at New York JFK airport, United States and had just arrived from Bridgetown, Barbados operating flight B6662 when the aircraft tipped on its tail. 

The root cause of the incident still has to be determined, but a combination of unloading forward cargo and too many passengers still located in the back of the aircraft might result in a tail tipping.

The possible damage to the aircraft also needs to be assessed.

The following clip appeared on social media:

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be