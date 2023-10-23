JetBlue Airbus A321 tail tips during unloading at New York JFK

The JetBlue Airbus A321-200 (registered N959JB) was parked at New York JFK airport, United States and had just arrived from Bridgetown, Barbados operating flight B6662 when the aircraft tipped on its tail.

The root cause of the incident still has to be determined, but a combination of unloading forward cargo and too many passengers still located in the back of the aircraft might result in a tail tipping.

The possible damage to the aircraft also needs to be assessed.

The following clip appeared on social media:

2015 built Jetblue Airbus A321-231 aircraft (N959JB) tipped on its tail while parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on 22 October. The aircraft had arrived from Bridgetown (BGI) via flight B6662. Last flight : https://t.co/3ID8MnZaPO#aircraft #airport #aviation pic.twitter.com/PlLZLlkgK6 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) October 23, 2023