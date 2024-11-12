After Spirit Airlines incident, JetBlue plane struck by gunfire over Haiti amid escalating violence

A JetBlue flight returning from Port-au-Prince to New York’s JFK Airport was discovered to have bullet damage upon landing, marking it as the second U.S. carrier struck by gunfire over Haiti on the same day. The Airbus A320 involved in the incident, registered N623JB, had been operating Flight 935. This occurrence highlights the increased security challenges in the region, as airlines confront the ongoing violence around Haiti’s capital.

The incident coincides with a similar attack on a Spirit Airlines flight also en route to Port-au-Prince, which diverted to the Dominican Republic after sustaining multiple bullet impacts. Following these incidents, Haiti’s civil aviation authority imposed a temporary suspension on all flights in and out of Port-au-Prince until November 18, aiming to ensure safer conditions as carriers assess risks and adjust operations accordingly.

In response, JetBlue announced a suspension of its Haiti-bound flights through December 2, prioritizing passenger and crew safety. The airline is actively working with authorities to investigate the incident. As tensions escalate, airlines face a growing dilemma in balancing service continuity with the unpredictable security landscape in the region.