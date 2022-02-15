JetBlue orders 30 additional Airbus A220-300, raising its firm order to 100

JetBlue Airways has signed a firm order with Airbus for an additional 30 A220-300 aircraft. This takes the airline’s firm commitment for the A220-300 to 100 aircraft.

This latest agreement lifts the total firm order book for the A220 to 740.

“We’re already seeing benefits from the eight A220s we’ve added to the fleet, and we’re very happy to have more on the way,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue.

“We’ve seen double-digits increases in customer satisfaction scores, and these fuel-efficient aircraft support our leadership in reducing carbon emissions. With 30 additional A220s on order, we’re in a position to accelerate our fleet modernization plans to deliver stronger cost performance and support our focus city network strategy.”

“It is very rewarding to see a happy customer coming back for more aircraft not even a year after Entry into Service of its first A220. We salute our friends at JetBlue on this landmark deal,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. “Over 700 A220 orders to date underscore the strong market appetite for this all-new Single Aisle aircraft.”

Jetblue started A220-300 operations in April 2021 and currently operates eight A220s in a 140-seat configuration, with USB-C, USB-A and AC power at every seat. The A220 also offers the largest cabin, highest ceiling, biggest windows and most spacious overhead bins in its class.

The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market, bringing together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines. The A220 brings customers a 50% reduced noise footprint and up to 25% lower fuel burn per seat and CO 2 emissions compared to previous generation aircraft, as well as around 50% lower NOx emissions than industry standards.

With around 15 airlines operating close to 200 A220s on four continents, the A220 is the optimal aircraft for regional as well as long-distance routes.