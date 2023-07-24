Unruly passenger detained in Porto Santo after he caused diversion of a flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife

A 26-year-old man was arrested at Porto Santo Airport after being detained on a Jet2 flight travelling from Edinburgh (EDI), Scotland, to Tenerife South (TFS), Canary Islands, Spain. The flight was forced to divert to Porto Santo Airport (PXO) due to the passenger’s disorderly behaviour, which raised immediate concerns among the crew.

The man did not follow the crew’s orders and was uncooperative, jeopardising the safety of the crew and other passengers. Despite attempts at peaceful resolution through dialogue, the man refused to comply with authorities, leading to the use of a low-lethal electric weapon (taser) by four security officers to drag him from the plane.

The man was detained by police for the crime of disobedience, and the flight continued to its destination after the incident.

The flight involved in the incident was Jet2 flight LS727 on 17 July, operated by Boeing 737-800 registered G-JZHY. It eventually reached Tenerife with a delay of two hours and 15 minutes. However, the return flight to Edinburgh was delayed by 24 hours because the crew had reached their duty time limit. Jet2 confirmed that it provided accommodation and meals to the delayed passengers.