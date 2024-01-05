Man found dead in toilet of Jet2.com flight from Tenerife to Manchester

On Jet2.com flight LS918 from Tenerife to Manchester on 2 January, a passenger was found deceased in the aircraft’s toilet. Concerned passengers alerted the crew when they noticed the locked cubicle for an extended period.

The Airbus A321neo registered G-SUNB was diverted to Cork Airport. Despite the crew’s efforts, the passenger passed away.

Jet2 expressed condolences to the family and praised the crew’s response.

The flight, originally due in Manchester at 20:30, landed at around 01:30 after diverting to Cork.