Jet2CityBreaks unveils two new Winter destinations: Malmo and Bratislava

Jet2CityBreaks has announced the launch of two new destinations for Winter 2024/25: Bratislava and Malmo. Responding to increased demand for festive getaways, the UK-based city break specialist now offers packages to these charming cities, known for their vibrant Christmas markets.

Bratislava trips will be available from October 2024 to May 2025, with flights to nearby Vienna Airport. From there, travelers can quickly reach the Slovak capital, known for its scenic location along the Danube River and rich cultural heritage. Festive breaks from nine UK airports are also on sale.

Malmo, in southern Sweden, is the second new addition. Visitors will fly into Copenhagen and cross the Oresund Bridge to reach the city, renowned for its magical Christmas atmosphere. Trips are available from Leeds Bradford and Newcastle airports.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, expressed enthusiasm about the new destinations, highlighting their appeal for both city breaks and holiday markets.