Jet2 suspends all flights until 25 March

Due to the ongoing uncertainty and travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Jet2 has taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays up to and including 25th March 2021.

In a statement announcing the suspension, Jet2 declared: “Where customers yet to travel are affected by any programme changes, our approach to providing smooth and speedy refunds has been widely praised, and we will be automatically cancelling affected bookings with a full refund. Since the onset of the pandemic, we have always respected that customers should receive their money back if we have not provided their flight or holiday. We know that customers will remember this approach, and the way we have looked after them will play an important part in our long-term strategy to continue to grow successfully and become the UK’s Leading and Best Leisure Travel business.

“There is a lot of demand for our award-winning flights and holidays and with a huge choice of popular destinations available from across our network of ten UK bases, customers can take advantage of some fantastic deals for Summer 21, Winter 21/22 and Summer 22. Our customers work hard and save hard for their holidays, and we are very excited to take them away on holiday again. For customers due to travel from 26th March onwards, we will provide further updates closer to the time as appropriate.”