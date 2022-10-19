Jet2 places incremental order for 35 Airbus A320neos

Jet2 plc announces that to meet the future anticipated growth of its Leisure Travel business and to refresh its existing aircraft fleet, the Company has entered into an agreement with Airbus to purchase 35 new firm-ordered Airbus A320 neo aircraft with the ability for this to extend to up to 71 aircraft.

The firm-ordered aircraft deliveries stretch over three years until 2031 and at base price represent a total value of approximately $3.9 billion, with a total transaction value for up to 71 aircraft of approximately $8.0 billion, though the Company has negotiated significant discounts from the base price.

This order, which is in addition to the A321 neo aircraft orders announced in 2021, means Jet2 now has a total of 98 firm-ordered aircraft, which could eventually extend to up to 146 aircraft.

The Company will retain flexibility in determining the most favourable method of financing the aircraft, which will be through a combination of internal resources and debt.

Jet2 plc’s Executive Chairman Philip Meeson said:

“We are delighted to build on our existing relationship with Airbus and to have placed this additional aircraft order which provides the Company with the certainty of supply well into the next decade. The order reflects our confidence that we have a much-loved product built on sector leading Customer Service which we can continue to grow and these aircraft will ensure our Customers have a wonderfully comfortable and enjoyable experience as they travel with us for their well-deserved Real Package Holidays from Jet2holidays® or scheduled holiday flights with Jet2.com.”

18 October 2022