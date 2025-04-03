Jet2 launches flights from London Luton Airport with grand celebration

London Luton Airport (LTN) marked the launch of Jet2 and Jet2holidays with a red-carpet welcome, live music, and surprise giveaways, including free flight vouchers and a holiday to Turkey.

Jet2 at LTN: What to Expect

17 summer destinations across Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, Italy & Madeira

36 weekly flights at peak times with over 430,000 seats on sale

Two exclusive routes – Girona & Verona

8 Winter Sun destinations for 2025/26, including the Canary Islands and Portugal

125+ new jobs created across flight, engineering & ground operations

Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy hailed the “phenomenal demand” for the new base, while LTN Chief Executive Alberto Martin called it “fantastic news” for travellers.