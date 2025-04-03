Jet2 launches flights from London Luton Airport with grand celebration

London Luton Airport (LTN) marked the launch of Jet2 and Jet2holidays with a red-carpet welcome, live music, and surprise giveaways, including free flight vouchers and a holiday to Turkey.
Jet2 at LTN: What to Expect
- 17 summer destinations across Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, Italy & Madeira
- 36 weekly flights at peak times with over 430,000 seats on sale
- Two exclusive routes – Girona & Verona
- 8 Winter Sun destinations for 2025/26, including the Canary Islands and Portugal
- 125+ new jobs created across flight, engineering & ground operations
Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy hailed the “phenomenal demand” for the new base, while LTN Chief Executive Alberto Martin called it “fantastic news” for travellers.