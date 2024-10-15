Jet2 flight from Liverpool to Tenerife makes emergency landing due to passenger illness

Jet2.com flight LS3269 from Liverpool to Tenerife South (Boeing 737-800 registered G-JZBK) made an emergency landing on the Portuguese island of Porto Santo due to a passenger suffering from a heart-related medical emergency.

Emergency services were on standby to assist the passenger upon landing.

The flight, initially scheduled to land in Tenerife around 11:20, resumed its journey at 12:28 and arrived at 13:30. This caused a delay for a return flight from Tenerife to Liverpool, which departed at 14:44 instead of the original 12:05.