Jet2 expands Summer 2026 programme from London Luton with five new routes and more flights

Jet2.com has announced a major expansion of its Summer 2026 schedule from London Luton Airport (LTN), adding five new routes, boosting frequency to existing destinations, and basing a third Airbus A321neo at the airport.

This move will offer up to 50 weekly flights and 620,000 seats, giving travellers across London and surrounding regions more flexibility and choice.

New Routes from Summer 2026:

Corfu – 2x weekly (Mon & Thu)

– 2x weekly (Mon & Thu) Kos – 2x weekly (Mon & Thu)

– 2x weekly (Mon & Thu) Preveza (exclusive) – 1x weekly (Sun)

(exclusive) – 1x weekly (Sun) Skiathos (exclusive) – 1x weekly (Sat)

(exclusive) – 1x weekly (Sat) Menorca – 2x weekly (Tue & Fri)

Expanded Destination Network Includes:

Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Turkey, Greece, Balearic Islands, Italy, and Portugal – with exclusive routes to Girona, Verona, Preveza, and Skiathos.

Highlights

New aircraft increases operational capacity

Extra flights added to Antalya, Fuerteventura, Crete, Majorca, Rhodes, and Zante

Responds to strong demand just weeks after Jet2’s launch at LTN

Offers greater duration flexibility and travel options

Jet2’s investment underscores growing regional demand and its commitment to LTN, marking a strong second year of operations with expanded service and exclusive destinations.