Jet2.com will return to Vienna Airport in 2023 with flights to Manchester and to Birmingham

Jet2.com will return to Vienna Airport in 2023: Flights to Manchester starting in September and also to Birmingham as of November

The British carrier Jet2.com is coming back to Vienna Airport in 2023 and will serve two destinations in Northern England in the future. Starting on 29 September 2023, the airline will offer flights to Manchester twice weekly, namely on Mondays and Fridays. Furthermore, Jet2.com is expanding its offering by flying twice per week to Birmingham on Mondays and Fridays as of 10 November 2023. From today’s perspective, the flights will be operated on a seasonal basis up until 29 April 2024 (Birmingham) and 20 May 2024 (Manchester).

“The comeback of Jet2.com at Vienna Airport means that Northern England will be more easily accessible in the future, and I am pleased that we are able to expand our flight and destination offering from Vienna to this region. Manchester and Birmingham are extremely attractive destinations, especially for city trips, and are shaped by British culture and embedded in the beautiful landscape of Northern England. New flight offerings are also important for incoming tourism as of September and November, because many British guests enjoy experiencing the Christmas season in Vienna by visiting the romantic Christmas markets or the exciting cultural activities in the city,” states Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.

Jet2.com: Great Britain’s third-largest airline

Jet2.com is the third largest airline in Great Britain and operates flights to more than 65 destinations throughout Europe and beyond from ten British airports. Since its initial flight in the year 2003, Jet2.com has expanded its fleet with the delivery of 34 brand-new Boeing 737-800NG jets and the order of 60 new Airbus A321neo aircraft.