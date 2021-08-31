Jet2.com orders 36 A321neos, becoming a new Airbus customer

Jet2.com has placed an initial order for 36 Airbus A321neo aircraft making the airline based in Leeds, United Kingdom, a new Airbus customer and a new Airbus A320neo Family operator. The order reflects Jet2.com’s ambitious fleet expansion and renewal plans. Engine selection will be made at a later date.

Philip Meeson, Jet2.com Executive Chairman said, “Jet2.com will be proud to operate the Airbus A321neo in the years ahead. This aircraft is, in our opinion, the most efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft in its class today – it will give our holiday customers a wonderfully comfortable and enjoyable experience as they travel with us for their well deserved Jet2holiday.”

The aircraft will be configured for 232 seats with an Airspace cabin featuring innovative lighting, new seating products and 60 percent larger overhead baggage bins for added personal storage.

“We very much welcome Jet2.com’s decision. Traditionally having been operating non-fly-by-wire aircraft, we note with great satisfaction that after having tested a couple of leased A321s and run a comprehensive evaluation, Jet2.com is forward-looking and investing in modern and future proof Airbus fly-by-wire technology. This is a testimony to Jet2.com’s vision of efficiency, quality, performance and environmentally friendly flying,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

The A320neo Family incorporates the latest technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklets, delivering a 20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption per seat. With an additional range of up to 500 nautical miles/900 km. or two tonnes of extra payload, the A321neo will deliver Jet2.com with additional revenue potential.

At the end of July 2021, the A320neo Family had won over 7,400 firm orders from over 120 customers worldwide.

Toulouse, 31 August 2021