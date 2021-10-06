Jet2.com orders 15 additional A321neos, taking total order to 51

Jet2.com has placed a further order for 15 A321neos following its initial one for 36 placed in August 2021. It takes the total order by the Leeds, United Kingdom, based airline to 51 A321neos. The two orders reflect Jet2.com’s ambitious fleet expansion and renewal plans. Engine selection will be made at a later date.

The aircraft will be configured for 232 seats with an Airspace cabin featuring innovative lighting, new seating products and 60 percent larger overhead baggage bins for added personal storage.

The A320neo Family incorporates the latest technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklets, delivering a 20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption per seat. With an additional range of up to 500 nautical miles/900 km. or two tonnes of extra payload, the A321neo will deliver Jet2.com with additional revenue potential.

At the end of August 2021, the A320neo Family had won over 7,500 firm orders from over 120 customers worldwide.