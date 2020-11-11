Jet2.com launches tenth UK base at Bristol Airport, with 33 destinations

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today marked another milestone in their continued success story, by announcing the launch of flights and holidays from Bristol Airport, which will become the company’s tenth UK base.

The leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist has put an exciting 33 destinations on sale from Bristol Airport today. This includes a fantastic Summer 21 programme, with local holidaymakers able to choose from 29 summer hotspots – including FOUR NEW AND EXCLUSIVE destinations from Bristol Airport (Izmir in Turkey; Kalamata and Lesbos in Greece; and Costa de Almeria in Mainland Spain). With 11 destinations also on sale for Winter 21/22, holidaymakers in the region are offered superb choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching the best sun and ski destinations across Europe, the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

In its first summer of operations from Bristol Airport, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate up to 56 weekly flights. A fleet of three based aircraft will fly customers to a wide choice of destinations across Mainland Spain, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Portugal and Madeira (full list of destinations below). This is a huge programme for the company’s first summer of operations from Bristol Airport, representing 450,000 seats on sale. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will wave off its first flights from Bristol Airport on 1st April, with its inaugural flight departing to Lanzarote.

Customers can book direct or through an independent travel agent, with the company’s award-winning trade team working in partnership with independent travel agents to given them all the knowledge they need to sell Jet2holidays package holidays and grow their businesses.

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays from Bristol Airport, customers can now get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays grow its business and repeatedly win high-profile accolades such as Which? Recommended Provider and TripAdvisor’s Best Airline – the UK and Top 10 Airlines of the World.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, which saw the airline win five accolades at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards for Airlines; or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection with the UK’s second-largest tour operator, Jet2holidays.

The company has continued this customer-first strategy throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, winning praise from customers, consumer organisations, media, and independent travel agents for how it has looked after customers affected by programme changes. This includes Jet2.com and Jet2holidays ranking as the number one and two travel firms for providing refunds, according to a travel refund cancellation survey of more than 77,000 people by MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE). In addition, Jet2.com was recognised as the only UK airline to promptly provide refunds without significant backlogs, following a review by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In addition to that, customers know they are well looked after when travelling with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays thanks to a programme called ‘Your safety, our priority’ which has resulted in overwhelmingly positive satisfaction scores from customers when it comes to their experiences on holiday this summer. From HEPA filters on aircraft, onboard cleaning and ensuring that everyone wears face masks throughout the flight through to in-resort care, safe transfer journeys and ensuring everything is in place for a healthy and happy holiday, the company’s full pledge to get customers back on holiday can be found at: https://www.jet2holidays.com/safe-travel and https://www.jet2.com/flights/safe-travel

Today’s announcement demonstrates Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ continued confidence in its product and proposition, and further underlines the company’s long-term ambition to become the leading UK leisure travel business.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ arrival at Bristol Airport means significant investment for the region. More than 200 NEW JOBS will be created with roles including flight and cabin crew, engineers and ground operations staff. To find out about joining the award-winning team, interested candidates can visit: https://www.jet2careers.com/

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This is an incredibly exciting day for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, as we expand our award-winning flights and holidays to Bristol Airport. We know how much demand there is, because we have been listening to customers and independent travel agents in the region for some time. We are delighted to be bringing them the news that they have been looking forward to, meaning that they can finally enjoy real package holidays from Bristol Airport.”

“The announcement of our tenth UK base reflects our long-term strategy to continue growing our successful business and become the UK’s leading leisure travel business. It also represents a significant investment in the region, including the creation of at least 200 new jobs. As well as this huge economic contribution, this announcement means holidaymakers can look forward to something they have not experienced before from Bristol Airport, which is our award-winning customer service. When it comes to booking and travelling with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, we know that customers will not only love the 33 fantastic destinations that we have on sale, but once they experience our service, they will quickly understand why organisations such as Which? and Trip Advisor repeatedly praise and award us for the way we treat and look after our customers. We cannot wait to launch operations, and we look forward to taking holidaymakers from Bristol Airport on a package holiday they can trust.”

Dave Lees, CEO, Bristol Airport said: "We are delighted to welcome Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to Bristol Airport. Never has the time been more important for the region to look to the future in a post-Covid world, and Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have shown the confidence in the strength of the region to open up their tenth UK operating base at Bristol Airport. This exciting news is a major step towards the future by creating job opportunities, providing significant investment and an increase in the choice of destinations and holidays available to customers in the region. We will continue to work closely with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays on the strategic partnership and develop further opportunities in the future."

The leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist has put an exciting 33 destinations on sale from Bristol Airport today. This includes a fantastic Summer 21 programme, with local holidaymakers able to choose from 29 summer hotspots – including FOUR NEW AND EXCLUSIVE destinations from Bristol Airport (Izmir in Turkey; Kalamata and Lesvos in Greece; and Costa de Almeria in Mainland Spain). With 11 destinations also on sale for Winter 21/22, holidaymakers in the region are offered superb choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching the best sun and ski destinations across Europe, the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

11th Nov 2020