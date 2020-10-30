Jet2.com launches five new routes to Jersey for Summer 2021

From mid-May through to September, Jet2.com will operate flights and holidays to Jersey from Birmingham, East Midlands, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted Airports. As the airline already operates from Leeds Bradford Airport, the additional routes give holidaymakers even greater choice and flexibility when it comes to exploring the largest of the Channel Islands next summer.

The expansion of the Jersey programme means over 30,000 seats on sale to the island. With great choice and flexibility available, and the flight time being just over one hour, holidaymakers can enjoy either a long weekend, or a longer break.

Sitting between Britain and France, just a short distance from the UK, Jersey offers aquamarine waters and vast stretches of white sand beaches. At just nine miles by five miles, Jersey is known as the “little island with the big spirit” and its warm and sunny climate is ideal for those looking to pursue a range of outdoor activities such as hiking, surfing, kayaking and diving. Add to that castles, forts, museums, cobbled streets and rolling hills, Jersey offers holidaymakers everything they need for the perfect getaway.

The brand-new routes on sale to Jersey for Summer 21 are:

Birmingham – weekly Saturday services from 22nd May to 25th September 2021. This is in addition to a new route to Amsterdam, announced today, with twice weekly services every Friday and Monday from 30th April to 29th October 2021.

East Midlands – weekly Saturday services from 22nd May to 25th September 2021.

Manchester – three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) from 20th May to 25th September 2021.

Newcastle – weekly Saturday services from 22nd May to 25th September 2021.

London Stansted – two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) from 22nd May to 25th September 2021.

This is in addition to the programme from Leeds Bradford, with three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) operating from 20th May to 25th September.

As well as delivering an award-winning experience, including a full food and drink service onboard, Jet2.com is providing that industry-leading customer service to make everyone’s comfort, safety and well-being number one priority.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be significantly expanding our Jersey programme for Summer 21, with a great choice of flights departing from six bases in response to strong demand. Thanks to the addition of new routes from five of our UK bases, in addition to our existing programme from Leeds Bradford, means that we have a fantastic choice of weekend and midweek flights available to Jersey. On top of that, there are fantastic deals to be had, which means that holidaymakers have plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to visiting this stunning island.”

Matt Thomas, CEO of Ports of Jersey, said: “We are thrilled to announce the significant growth with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays in Summer 21. The addition of the five new routes, on top of our established programme from Leeds Bradford, makes our beautiful Island available to many more holidaymakers. We are delighted that we will be building an even closer partnership with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.”