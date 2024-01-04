Jet2.com flight to Glasgow returns to Tenerife South after bird strike on take-off

On 3 January, an incident occurred during takeoff at Tenerife Sur Reina Sofía Airport where a Jet2 plane bound for Glasgow (flight LS129 operated by Boeing 737-800 reg. G-JZHW) collided with a bird, prompting an emergency landing.

The flight crew, as a precautionary measure, decided to return to the airport. To ensure safety, they circled in the air to reduce the aircraft’s weight before initiating the landing process.

La tripulación del vuelo saliendo de #Tenerife Sur nos indica que han sufrido un impacto con ave en despegue y que, por precaucion, solicitan regresar aunque antes necesitan realizar algunas esperas para perder peso y preparar la aproximación. Una vez aterriza sin incidencias, se… pic.twitter.com/f7Mx6uyr78 — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) January 3, 2024

The landing involved occasional pauses on the runway for surface inspections. This incident highlights that despite advancements in aviation safety, unexpected events like bird strikes can still impact flight operations.

After checking the aircraft, the flight was able to leave again for the capital of Scotland, where it landed with a more than 4-hours-delay.

Source: El Dia, Flightradar24