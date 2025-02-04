Jet2.com expands UK Routes from Budapest Airport

Budapest Airport announces Jet2.com’s expansion, adding twice-weekly flights to Newcastle and East Midlands from October.

Newcastle: A brand-new connection after successful seasonal trials.

East Midlands: Competes with Ryanair's existing service.

Adds to Jet2.com's routes from Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds Bradford.

“This expansion strengthens Budapest’s UK connectivity and supports our strategy to attract premium travellers,” said Máté Ritter, Head of Airline Development at Budapest Airport.