Jet2.com expands Iceland programme – Capacity increased by 24% for Winter 23/24

Jet2.com has announced an expanded programme to Iceland for Winter 2023/2024. Flights and city breaks will be on sale from nine UK bases. The expansion includes a brand-new programme of scheduled services from Newcastle International Airport in addition to scheduled services from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford and Manchester Airports. Trips will also be available from Belfast International, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands and Glasgow Airports.

Capacity increased by 24%

The expanded programme with the addition of Newcastle International Airport means that Jet2.com will operate to Iceland from nine of its bases during the 2023/2024 winter season. The programme represents over 135 departing flights and over 27.000 seats on sale, meaning a capacity increase of 24% compared to this coming winter 2022/2023.

The companies will operate two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) from Leeds Bradford and Newcastle International Airport from 27th September to 2nd November, and from 27th March (28th March from Newcastle International Airport) to 21st April, giving customers the opportunity to visit Iceland during the best time to see the Northern Lights.

Scheduled services to Iceland are also available with Jet2.com from Birmingham and Manchester Airports, with two weekly flights (Monday and Thursday) operating in late-September, October, November, February, March and April.

In addition, Jet2.com popular programme of dedicated trips to Iceland return from Belfast International, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands and Glasgow Airports for Winter 23/24. Customers can choose from 21 three-night or four-night trips, with seven trips taking place in November and 14 trips taking place between February and March.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Our programme of flights and city breaks to Iceland continue to be hugely popular, as more customers than ever look to enjoy the stunning natural wonders. On the back of such strong demand, we have expanded our Winter 23/24 programme to Iceland, meaning we can offer more opportunities to visit this beautiful destination at the best times of the year. With a fantastic programme of scheduled services and once-in-a-lifetime trips on sale, we are giving customers and independent travel agents more choice and flexibility and we know this programme will be as popular as previous Iceland programmes. With its huge variety of activities and places to visit such as geothermal spas, geysers, natural parks, the incredible Aurora Borealis or the world’s northernmost capital Reykjavik, Iceland offers a truly memorable and unique holiday experience. Iceland’s appeal, coupled with our VIP customer experience and award-winning benefits, means we are confident of a very successful Winter 23/24 programme.”

Grétar Már Garðarsson, Director of Airline Relations and Route Development at Keflavik Airport, : “We at Keflavik Airport are very pleased to hear of Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks plans for the 2023/2024 winter. We are also delighted to hear of continued high demand for exciting trips to Iceland. Keflavik Airport looks forward to working with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks to expand our valued partnership for years to come.”